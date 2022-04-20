Over 10K Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In UP In 3 Days

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Excise department has lodged 401 cases and seized 10,169 litres of illicit liquor in the last three days during a special drive conducted in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

Twenty-three people were arrested and sent to jail for their alleged involvement in illegal liquor sale while 10 vehicles seized in this connection, Excise Commissioner P Guruprasad said in a statement issued here.

"A special enforcement drive is being conducted against the manufacture, smuggling and sale of illegal liquor by the Excise department. During the last three days, a total of 401 cases have been registered across all over the state in which 10,169 litres illegal liquor has been recovered," he said. PTI