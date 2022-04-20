Over 1,000 Old Laws In UP To Be Repealed: Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is set to repeal over 1,000 existing old laws in the state in near future, informed Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday.

"There are thousands of old laws which have become irrelevant in the present system and adoption of new laws. These old laws will be repealed in near future so that it do not infringes with the new one," he said.

Addressing a press conference to announce about the countrywide Lok Adalat to be held in the state from tehsil to district level on February 10, the Minister made it clear that the repealing of the old laws are being done on the recommendation of the National Law Commission and approval by the Central government.

"In the last assembly session, the state government repealed five old laws. In the coming budget session more laws could be repealed," he said. Meanwhile, Pathak said the Lok Adalat is the best way to sort of the legal differences between two parties and it has been successful in the country.

"Though, the verdict of the Lok Adalat is final as no one can appeal in the higher courts against the judgement but the final order comes only after a compromise reached between both the parties," he said. He claimed that UP is the only state where there are permanent Lok Adalat in 71 districts of the total 74 and in rest 4 districts -- Shamli, Hapur, Amethi and Sambhal it will come up once the district court starts functioning.

While the first Lok Adalat was held in Junagarh in Gujarat in 1982 but in UP it was first launched in 1985.

The Minister said on February 10, the Lok Adalats would be held from Tehsil to district level in the entire country and in UP Additional District Magistrates have been nominated in all the districts to coordinate for its smooth conduct. UNI