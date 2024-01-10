Over 1,000 Flights Axed Amid Severe US Weather

US Air Travel Hit Hard by Extreme Weather: Over 1,000 Flights Canceled. O'Hare, Reagan, and Newark Airports Among Hardest Hit; Passengers' Plans Upended.

Washington [DC]: The United States grappled with tumultuous weather conditions on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of more than 1,000 domestic and international flights across the nation. The impact of extreme weather systems reverberated from coast to coast, causing significant disruptions in air travel schedules.





Chicago O'Hare International Airport bore the brunt with over 70 flights scrapped, leading the list of cancellations, as reported by FlightAware, a prominent flight tracking service. Following closely were Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, and LaGuardia Airport in New York, each recording just over 40 flight cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly imposed a ground stop at O'Hare on Tuesday afternoon, citing hazardous conditions due to excessive snow and ice.





Among those affected were the Dicklin family from Ames, Iowa, eagerly anticipating a ski trip to the Swiss Alps. After enduring a wait since 6 am at Des Moines International Airport, their plans were upended when their initial flight out of Iowa was canceled just before boarding.





Des Moines Airport Authority's spokesperson, Kayla Kovarna, highlighted the impact of wind and runway closures, disclosing that one of the main runways remained shut while the other underwent maintenance from 7 to 11 a.m. This resulted in the cancellation of at least 13 flights, with a dozen others facing delays, as per FlightAware. Kovarna anticipated further disruptions as the situation evolved.





Amidst hopes for smoother connections, Marc Dicklin, with his family, anticipated their rebooked flight to O'Hare and subsequent journey to Zurich. However, their optimism waned as news of their flight's cancellation and rescheduling for Thursday morning unfolded, drastically truncating their Swiss ski vacation from six to four days.





Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Marc Dicklin offered perspective, remarking on the significance of such moments in memory.





However, not all flight disruptions stemmed from weather-related issues. Several flights faced cancellation due to airlines initiating inspections on nearly 200 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes. This action follows the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into a harrowing midair incident involving an Alaska Airlines Max 9.





The ongoing repercussions of these disruptions could potentially disrupt the travel plans of numerous passengers for several days.

—Input from Agencies