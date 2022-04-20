Over 100 Fall Ill After Drinking Toxic Water In UP

Mahoba: Over a hundred people fell ill after drinking toxic water in the Palka village of the Sadar Kotwali area in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

RP Mishra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Mahoba district hospital here said that information regarding several people drinking water from a hand-pump has been received. After drinking the water, numerous people complained of diarrhea.

The water sample of the hand-pump has been sent for investigation. He said that over 60 people have been brought to the district hospital who have been kept in the intensive care unit. UNI