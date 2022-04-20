Over 100 experts from friendly nations trained for clinical trials of Indian COVID-19 vaccine: Official

New Delhi: Over 100 experts from friendly neighbouring nations have so far been trained to strengthen capacities in their countries for facilitating phase-3 clinical trials of Indian COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official of the department of biotechnology said.

Addressing a webinar organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Alka Sharma, an adviser with the Department of Biotechnology, said the partnership for advancing clinical trials (PACT) initiative is being carried out in association with the external affairs ministry.

"...The PACT is under the initiative of Department of Biotechnology and Ministry of External Affairs to strengthen capacities for facilitating phase-3 clinical trials of Indian COVID vaccine in friendly neighbouring countries," she said.

Under this initiative, so far two training modules have been successfully completed.

"More than 100 participants from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka took part in this training programme," she said.

—PTI