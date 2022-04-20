Over 100 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Poisonous Food In UP

Etah/ Shahjahanpur: More than 100 children fell ill after consuming poisonous food in Etah and Shahajahanpur during the past 24 hours.

A report from Etah said that around 70 students of the Kasturba Gandhi girls school in Awagarh fell ill on Friday after they consumed midday meal.

The girls were rushed to the hospital from where around 40 were referred to the district hospital.

The district authorities have ordered a probe and the district education officer was investigating the matter.In another similar incident in Shahajahanpur on Thursday evening, around 35 children fell ill after they consumed 'Chaat' from a local push cart in Jalalabad block.

Officials said that though all the children have been released from the community health centre except for one who has been admitted to the district hospital. The incident occurred at Guriyya village and the person who had sold the chaat was taken in custody. UNI