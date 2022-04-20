Over 1.4 Lakh Youth Will Get Employment In Next Year: Yogi

Ghazipur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that state government will provide jobs to over 1.5 lakh youth in state next year.

Addressing the gathering here after inauguration of Job Fair orgainsed by Skill Development Corporation, CM Yogi said that about 1.5 lakh youngsters have got employment in past one year in BJP regime. He said that over 1.5 lakh will get employment in next year too.

Hailing job fair orgainsed here by Skill Development Corporation, CM Yogi said local MP and Union Minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha has made a lot of efforts for successful execution of this fair. He said that such fairs should be organised in every district of the state to benefit maximum youth. CM Yogi accompanied by local MP Manoj Sinha reached here to supervise preparations of the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on December 29. After inspecting programme venue he attended a meeting with senior officials and public representatives. Apart from that CM Yogi took a review meeting of development works with concerned officers. UNI