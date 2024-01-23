Over 1 cr watched Doordarshan's 4K Ram mandir consecration coverage

The Ram temple consecration captured in stunning 4K by Doordarshan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, marking the end of a decades-long journey. DD National's special program, 'Swagat Hai Shri Ram,' provides an in-depth look at the making of the Ram temple.

Ayodhya: Doordarshans (DD) broadcast of the dedication ceremony, at the Ram temple, which was captured using than 40 cameras in stunning 4K resolution attracted an impressive audience of over one crore on YouTube this Monday.



Being the broadcaster with access to the Ram temple DD shared its high definition footage with various regional, national and international electronic and digital platforms for broadcasting. The live telecast, accompanied by commentary and regular updates reached viewers in India and around the globe through social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.



To generate excitement for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony DD News and DD National aired programs on January 1st and 15th respectively. DD News provided bulletins from Ayodhya while DD National presented a three hour program called 'Swagat Hai Shri Ram,' which showcased behind the scenes coverage of the 'Making of Ram temple' along with curated content related to the event.



Following the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol the doors of Ayodhyas Ram temple were opened to both locals and visitors from states. They eagerly gathered near the gateway along the Ram Path in anticipation of entry, into this magnificent temple complex.



The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was witnessed by a number of people, in their homes and local temples. During his speech Modi mentioned that the events occurring in Ayodhya on January 22 2024 would leave a lasting impression, on peoples memories.



Modi expressed his joy by saying, "Today is a day as our beloved Ram has finally arrived. After waiting for years Ram will no longer reside in a shelter but in a grand temple. The date of January 22nd 2024 carries importance. Symbolizes the beginning of a new era."



The consecration ceremony occurred during a 84 second period known as 'Abhijeet muhurta' commencing at 12;29 pm within the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

