Over 1 cr in UP get precaution doses

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh crossed a major milestone of administering more 1 crore precaution doses against Covid-19.

As a result of the successful execution of the ongoing special 75-day 'Amrit Dose' campaign, the state achieved this major feat while continuing to conduct one of the most successful vaccination drives in the country .

Uttar Pradesh began administering the precaution doses or booster shots from January 10. On July 15, the state launched the special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres, free of cost.

The state has so far administered more than 35.27 crore vaccine doses.

Out of these, about 17,63,25,382 are first doses, while as many as 16,63,14,727 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Besides, over 2,70,85,700 vaccine doses have been administered to teenagers in the age group of 15-17 years and 1,58,35,391 shots were given to children in the age group of 12-14 years.

The state government has set a target to provide the precaution dose to at least 13 crore people who are eligible for vaccine in the 75-day special drive till September 30.—IANS