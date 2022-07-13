Outreach Karyakaram For Ex-Servicemen @Haldwani, Uttarakhand On July 14

Haldwani (The Hawk): Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt will grace the "Outreach Karyakram" as Chief Guest on 14th July 2022 at Haldwani, Uttarakhand to be organized as part of the #Azadika-Amrit-Mahotsav as a run up to the Independence Day. The one day event will be based on the principle of the "Whole of Govt approach", wherein the services offered by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) and its attached offices i.e. Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) along with Controller General Defence Accounts (CGDA), Local Command Formation and State Government Rajya Sainik Board, Zila Sainik Boards and District Administration will be showcased and grievances related to them will be addressed to the Ex-Servicemen residing in the local Area near Haldwani of Uttarakhand. It may be seen that Uttarakhand has around 1.34 lakh ESMs and is among the top 5 States where every 1 person out of 100 living in their State is an ESM. The other such States being Ladakh, HP, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The Key Highlights of the Event will be :

I. Laying foundation stone through VC link for construction of ECHS polyclinic buildings . (Vikasnagar, Raiwala and Pauri Gharwal )

II. Medical Camp for the ESMs /Dependents.

III. Disbursement of 64Kb ECHS Smart cards to the ESMs/their dependents.

IV. Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan ( Pension Lok Adalat) and SPARSH outreach. Issue of Job Letters to the veterans.

V. Exhibition/Stalls of Welfare /Resettlement Schemes for ESMs/Widows/their dependents.

VI. Disbursement of Education /Marriage Grant/ other welfare Schemes to the ESMs/their dependents and interaction with Veterans/Veernaris/their dependents. .

VII. Grievance Desk for local administration Related problems

The above event is being organized by a team under the leadership of Secretary Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence. The event will be coordinated by Secy KSB in association with RSB, Uttarakhand.

Hon'ble RRM will also address the Ex-Servicemen rally of around 800 ESMs/their dependents from the nearby area who are expected to attend the above event.



