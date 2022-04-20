Outrage As Islamabad Cops Shoot Student Dead For Not Stopping Car

Islamabad: Usama Nadeem Satti, who was going home after dropping his cousin at National University of Science & Technology (NUST) in Sector H-11 Islamabad, was intercepted by at least five personnel of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He did not allegedly stop the car, leading to the ATS personnel riddling the car with bullets.

"At least seven bullets hit him in different parts of the body including the head and chest," a spokesperson of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said.

The incident sparked anger among the family members of Satti, who blocked the main highway with his body in protest.

All five police officials, who sprayed the car with at least 22 bullets have been arrested, after a First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 302/34, 14B, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

As per initial investigation by the police authorities, the innocence of the deceased student has been confirmed, while it was stated that the police officials were at fault as they did not opt for other ways to stop the car.

However, the police authorities had their own version of the incident.

"The police received an emergency call from a resident of Shams Colony. The caller informed the police that about four armed robbers entered his house, held the family members at gunpoint, looted valuables and sped away on a white car. In the meanwhile, a white Suzuki car appeared from the same side and the ATS signalled to stop it, but the driver did not stop and preferred to run away," police said in their early statement.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that the police officials shot 22 bullets at the car from the backside instead of aiming at its tyres.

"The law will take its course and all involved would be proceeded against," a police spokesman quoted the Inspector General of Police as saying.

On the other hand, the student's father said that his son was shot multiple times by the police.

"My son was shot multiple times. The anti-terror squad openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires," he said.

"I demand that the personnel involved be charged with terrorism," he added.

National Assembly's Standing Committee on Interior Chairman, Raja Khurram Nawaz, called an emergency meeting of the committee on Monday. He also directed the Federal Interior Secretary, Chief Commissioner, Islamabad and IG, Islamabad Police to appear before it.

"We will reach depth of the tragic incident and culprits will be taken to task," he said. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that a transparent inquiry will be conducted into the tragic incident and the all the facts will be made public. —IANS