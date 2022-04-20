Our International Borders Are Secure: Defence Min

Varanasi: Assuring citizens about security of the country, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said government is taking all necessary steps to secure the boundaries of the nation. Addressing a press conference here after a function, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Ms Sitharaman said, "Either it is Jammu Kashmir or Dokhlam, Central government is fully vigilant for security of boundaries of country and any citizen should not worry about that". The Defence Minister said Government takes necessary actions for safety of nation, but due to security reasons it can not be promoted. After distributing ODF certificates here at BHU's Independence hall, she appealed to every section of society to help in 'swashta mission'. She said after Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Mr Modi has promoted cleanliness drive. Ms Sitharaman said the Defence Ministry has taken the Prime Minister's message to clean the country, very seriously and yesterday eight cantonment boards of North wing had received certificates of cleanliness. She said to further promote cleanliness drive, the Defence Ministry has issued Rs 50 crore to cantonment boards. The released amount will be used to recycle the waste, to clean dirty water and other actions to clean the area. She said special cleanliness drives will be organised by the Ministry from September 15 to October 2, birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. During this drive not only cantonments areas but also nearby areas will join the drive. It was her first visit to Varanasi after taking charge as the Defense Minister. She said that Defense Ministry will also conduct awareness drive to make people aware to keep clean tourist places of country. She said a blue print for the same drive has been prepared by the Ministry and very soon it will be implemented. She appealed to pilgrims of four Dham tour and tourists of glacier in Jammu Kashmir to help maintain cleanliness. School children of central command Lucknow presented a song to give message of cleanliness in the programme. UNI



