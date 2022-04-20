Our fight is against BJP, not India: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Making his pitch against the revocation of Article 370, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that "our fight is not against the country but against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideology".

"Our fight is not against the country but against the BJP and its ideology. The BJP is not the country and vice versa. What we want back was written in the Constitution. We will not step back in our fight," Abdullah told reporters after meeting local leaders in Kargil.

A delegation of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance on Friday.

"A delegation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil this afternoon. All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," Abdullah tweeted.



Besides Abdullah, other leaders in the delegation were Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

On October 24, Abdullah had said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of vice-president.

—ANI



