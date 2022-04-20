Our Alliance Will Come To Power In UP: Rahul Gandhi On Exit Polls

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday dismissed exit poll projections of a good showing by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and said the Congress-Samajwadi combine will come to power. He said such predictions are nonsensical and pointed to the 2015 Bihar elections' exit polls to back his view. "Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance is coming to power in Uttar Pradesh. I had seen the exit polls in Bihar (too)," Gandhi told the media. Most exit polls had predicted a close contest between the Grand Alliance of the Janata Dal-U-RJD-Congress and the BJP in the 2015 Bihar assembly election. But the Grand Alliance registered a huge victory. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said all exit polls are indicating Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's exit, and added the latter should be given an opportunity to be happy for one more day. "Tell Rahul Gandhi that many exit polls were shown earlier but this time the predictions are indicating only Rahul Gandhi's exit," BJP leader Kiran Kher told ANI. BJP leader and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan also ridiculed Gandhi and said, "Let Rahul Gandhi remain happy for one more day. We should give him this opportunity to live in this misunderstanding for one more day as it will all be clear by tomorrow after the result declaration."



