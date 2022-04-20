OUP India Supports Learners, Teachers With Free Online Access

New Delhi: Students and teachers in both the school and higher education streams have been provided free access to the Continue Learning @home initiative of Oxford University Press (OUP), the world''s largest university press, is aimed at creating a home learning environment and ensuring that the delivery of education is not disrupted during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced on Thursday.

OUP will also support the teacher fraternity by providing them free online access to its Online Teacher Training modules and webinars. This includes access to two modules of OUP''s premium Online Teacher Training program, eBooks with interactive teaching tools and learning materials such as lesson plans, printable worksheets, animations, power point slides, solution manuals, critical thinking exercises, and more, an OUP statement said. "The resources offer a suite of learning material to the students including access 100+ e-books, animated short story videos, activity based learning resources, worksheets for lesson revisions, interactive learning resources over mobile apps and tests to ascertain the learner''s reading level. These also include access to various higher education resources like multiple-choice questions, flashcards, reading material and question banks on subjects like engineering, hospitality and management," the statement said. OUP has also made access to its resources on coronavirus freely accessible in order to assist researchers, medical professionals, policy makers, and others who are working to address the pandemic. OUP''s Academic Journals website has launched a new free hub of over 2,500 research articles and online chapters relevant to coronavirus and related topics and has also been added to the Google Scholar homepage which will help to facilitate searches for coronavirus research and articles.

The learning resources can be accessed through the dedicated School and Higher Education web-pages on the OUP India website.

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented situation where people around the world are attempting to brave the social, economic and health impact of COVID-19. As a mission driven organization, OUP has made access to resources on coronavirus freely accessible in order to assist researchers, medical professionals and others who are working to address the pandemic. We have also committed ourselves to helping learners, teachers and institutions through this period, by providing them online and digitized versions of our world-class learning resources," Oxford University Press India Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran said. --IANS