OTT Ventures brings interactive e-learning platform at doorstep

New Delhi: When e-learning comes into the discussion, the first thought which crosses the mind is breaking the traditional education barriers that are being followed for ages.

The advance in technology has made it possible to shift from conventional learning methods to e-learning methods. Not limiting learning to just classes and lectures, OTT Ventures with its new endeavour in the field of e-learning aims to bring a revolution that is highly beneficial and needed, for the overall intellectual growth of an individual.

In our country, where professional education in many places comes with very high costs that may not be possible for all due to financial, personal, or any other constraints, OTT Ventures bring to you a sustainable and easily accessible mode of learning.

With a huge variety of programs and edu-series available on the platform, they provide a bunch of opportunities at the most affordable prices.

OTT Ventures believe in engaging and interactive sessions, helping students and learners with lucid concepts and to make them more competitive.

They transform the monotonous hour-long typical classroom sessions into interesting ones. Conducting live webinars with subject experts on a regular basis is an added cherry on the top.

While many e-learning platforms have totally shifted to video content, OTT Ventures have maintained the balance between both video and written material.

They make sure to provide ample written material, audio podcasts and videos explaining each and every concept in detail. Also, the learning isn't subjected to just one-way.

They provide a bunch of assignments to assess the progress students make during their course of learning.

The overall approach followed by OTT Ventures is to make sure that the emerging young minds know the varieties open to them and the best way to utilise the resources offered.

Also, OTT Ventures do not restrict itself to teenage learning. They believe that 'learning can happen at any age'.

Hence, they keep programs ready for literally every age-group so that something or the other of the person's interest is always available.

This e-learning endeavour by OTT Ventures assists students and professionals to get personalized advice from industry experts, bringing quality education to students.

This makes the whole process fun-filled. Quizzes, challenges, cross-questioning and even getting a chance to interact with your e-Classmates all happens here under one umbrella.

In fact, e-learning facilitates a more engaging environment than classroom learning. "Let us combine the power of OTT and edu-tech platforms to create a holistic learning experience for a new India," said Jackson A Robin, Founder of OTT Ventures.

Sitting in the comforts of your own home, accessing videos from experts around the globe and getting knowledge and experience that are not even easily available, 'What else does a learner need!'

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)