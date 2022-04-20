Oscars 2015: Kalki Koechlin floored after being compared to Felicity Jones!

Do they really look alike? Read on to find out who brought this flattering comparison to notice� Felicity Jones made a stunning appearance at the Oscars 2015, this morning. She was nominated as the Best Actress for Stephen Hawking biopic, The Theory of Everything. And complimenting the same, the 31-year old dazzled to sheer elegance in a Alexander McQueen gown. But I choose to borrow a minute; does Felicity remind you of Kalki Koechlin by any chance? Take a closer look! Well, why I am doing this to you is because a fan has apparently complimented Kalki on Twitter saying that she resembles Felicity! And much to its agreement, a rather glad Kalki took to Twitter and replied back to this fellow fan�s flattery saying, �@singh_jp: #FelicityJones looks so much like @kalkikanmani !! #Oscars2015� I love this sentence, like I�m the known one.�