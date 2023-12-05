    Menu
    Orry gives the ‘real, raw’ answers to what he does

    Pankaj Sharma
    December5/ 2023
    Unveiling Orry's Enigma: From Viral Statements to Celebrity Buzz, Discover the Real and Raw Answers Behind Orhan Awatramani's Mysterious Persona.

    Mumbai: There has been a lot of curiosity around what B-Town celebrities’ bestie Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, does for a living.

    He knows that there is a lot of chatter around it and agrees that it amuses him.

    Orry, who was seen as a guest on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, has often given answers such as he’s a "liver, survivor" among many others.

    Asked if he plays around with the curiosity surrounding what he does, Orry told IANS: “I know there is a lot of chatter and curiosity around me. And sure it amuses me but I am not playing around to give answers to what I usually give. No, these are the answers. These are the real, raw answers.”

    Orry’s statements have usually gone viral. Be it “I am a liver” or “I am working on myself”.

    Talking about the videos on what he says goes viral, Orry said: “I love it. I love that people are enjoying the things that I am saying. I love that people are resonating with what I am saying and doing. I love it. It means in some way they are loving me and who doesn’t want to be loved.”

    —IANS

