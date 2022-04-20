Oregon announces plan to prevent poll-related violence

Portland: Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced a law enforcement plan to main peace, protect free speech, and prevent violence and intimidation on Election Day in Portland city, which witnessed massive anti-racism protests earlier this year.

With the support of local elected officials, Brown is exercising her executive authority to create a joint incident command structure, with the Superintendent of State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff in charge of public safety in Portland from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday, unless extended or rescinded earlier, Xinhua news agency quoted the announcement as saying on Monday.

Brown has also directed the Oregon National Guard to place its members trained in crowd control on standby in the event they are needed to support law enforcement efforts.

"This election also comes at a pivotal moment in Oregon, where the pandemic, wildfires and political atmosphere have boosted fear and anxiety," said Brown. "We've seen firsthand what happens when free expression is fuelled by hate. "We know that there are some people who might use peaceful election night protests to promote violence and property destruction," the Governor added According to Brown, voter intimidation and political violence will not be tolerated. "Not from the Left, the Right, or the Centre. Not this week, not any week in Oregon," she added. Portland had become a flashpoint for demonstrations against police brutality and racism since the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, which triggered a wave of national and international outrage.

— IANS