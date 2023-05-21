Ordinance row: As Nitish extends support, Kejriwal says defeating bill in RS will be semi-final for 2024 polls

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar of Bihar met with Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), at his residence on Sunday and offered his "complete support" in the party's ongoing standoff with the Centre over the control of administrative services. Both men then called for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

To prevent any bill to replace the recent central ordinance, which virtually nullified the May 11 Supreme Court order that ruled in favour of his government, from passing in Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal said he would meet with leaders of various parties to ensure this does not happen. He also urged Kumar to reach out to them to rally support on the issue.

He predicted that the BJP will be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the bill was defeated in the Rajya Sabha. Reporters gathered outside his home after the AAP national convenor met with Kumar and his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. "It will be the semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he declared. —Inputs frrom gencies