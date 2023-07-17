Ordinance promulgated as officers of vigilance dept targeted by Delhi govt: Centre to SC

New Delhi: On Monday, the government told the Supreme Court that the ordinance on control of services in Delhi was passed because municipal government employees and bureaucrats were being "targeted" by the vigilance agency. The Centre has claimed in an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court that ministers in the Delhi government have begun a "witch-hunt" and harassing officers in an effort to influence their decision making in light of the May 11 judgement of the constitution bench of the top court.

On May 11th, a five-judge constitution bench of the top court ruled that the Delhi government had legislative and executive powers over the administration of services with the exception of public order, police, and land. "To elaborate the above, officers working in the vigilance department, that is the department which handles serious vigilance issues relating to complaints of corruption, thus involving, criminal and other politically sensitive cases, came to be specifically targeted by the elected government," the Centre said in its affidavit.

There was a significant incidence of trespassing in the aforementioned officer's chamber and taking unlawful custody of specific files, according to reports received from the Special Secretary (Vigilance) and two other officers.—Inputs from Agencies