Ordinance Can Be Introduced For Ram Temple Construction If SC's Decision Gets Delayed: BJP MP

Deoria: Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Kalraj Mishra here on Saturday said in case if consent of parties for Ram temple cannot be achieved and decision of Apex court in the matter gets delayed, BJP government can introduce Ordinance in Parliament.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr Mishra said BJP has no concern with religious conference being organised in Ayodhya by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Any suggestion coming out of that conference will be their own opinion, he pointed and asked the organisers to maintain peace in conference and gatherings. Mr Mishra asserted that there are three ways in which Ram temple issue can be solved. One is with mutual consent, other---decision of Supreme court and lastly--Ordinance if decision gets delayed for long. VHP has called for grand religious conference in Ayodhya to discuss about Ram temple construction. The purpose of the conference includes mounting pressure on BJP government for the construction of Ram temple by introducing ordinance in the parliament. The conference of VHP has support of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Dal (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena. Before Lok Sabha elections Ram temple issue can be major poll plaque for political parties like BJP and Shiv Sena while Opposition was raising voice to wait for court's decision. BJP top leadership is silent about the issue while many of its state leaders emphasising for ordinance to gather support of public. UNI