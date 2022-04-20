Order Declaring Ganga In Haridwar 'Escape Channel' To Be Modified

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday paved the way for modifying a 2016 order giving the Ganga in Haridwar the status of an "escape channel".

"The governor gives her consent to omit the section of the order dated 14.12.2016 where the word "escape channel" is mentioned," an order signed by Secretary (Urban Development) Shailesh Bagauli said. It is in keeping with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat''s recent announcement ahead of a meeting with saints and seers of Haridwar that the traditional status of the Ganga in the pilgrimage town will be restored. The state government was under pressure from organisations like the Ganga Sabha and Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad to revoke the 2016 order which in a way belittled the status of the mighty river by describing it as an escape channel of the Ganga canal.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat, during whose tenure the order was issued, had apologised for the order some months ago. —PTI