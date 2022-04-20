oraimo launches Tempo 1S smartwatch, TWS FreePods 2 in India

New Delhi: Smartphone giant Transsion India's smart accessories brand oraimo on Tuesday launched a smartwatch with HD screen, Tempo 1S, and True Wireless earbuds, FreePods 2.

The oraimo Tempo 1S smartwatch with 1.3-inch HD display is available at Rs 2,299, while the oraimo FreePods 2 is priced at Rs 1,799, the company said.

"As the world adjusts to a new normal during this pandemic, health and entertainment have taken a centre stage," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

"Both the products ( Tempo 1S and FreePods 2) will serve multiple needs of today's consumers, making them an excellent value for money buys," Talapatra said.

"At oraimo, we have always endeavoured in delivering products that are at par with the ever-changing consumer-technology trends and with these offerings, oraimo reinforces its focus towards enabling users with high-end accessories that offer premium quality and unforgettable buying experience," Talapatra added.

In addition to the HD full touchscreen, Tempo 1S comes equipped with all-rounded fitness tracking features that continuously monitors your heart rate, gives you a count of the steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt in different training modules and tracks sleeping pattern in a bid to let you stay on top of your health goals.

It also comes equipped with six different training modes -- running, jump rope, pingpong, riding, badminton and tennis that makes it your partner for sports and health monitoring.

Tempo 1S is splash, water and dust resistant and tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67, oraimo said, adding that the device features a smooth-flush alloy case and a soft, skin-friendly strap.

On the power back up front, Tempo 1S supports advanced power-saving technology which helps the device to stay active up to 20 days, the company claimed.

The strap of the Smartwatch comes with an in-built USB port, ensuring ease of plugging and charging.

Coming to the earbuds, the oraimo FreePods 2 comes with 13mm sound drivers, suitably blending deep bass, natural mids and detailed treble.

oraimo said the FreePods 2, backed by a 37mAh battery, is engineered to provide uninterrupted listening experience to the listener.

Its portable charging case boasts of a 500mAh battery that gives up to six full charges to the Wireless FreePods 2.

In total these power packed Feedpods 2 delivers 24.5 hours of extended playtime, up to 82 hours of standby time and three hours of talk time in a go, the company said.

The FreePods 2 is equipped with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0 that helps them pair instantly with the nearby devices.

It also features low audio latency designed to eliminate risk of signal loss and "intuitive" touch control feature that comes without any physical buttons, oraimo said, adding that it packs advanced concealed sensors in both the earbuds, which allow the user to effortlessly answer the calls, and adjust the music.

The one-stop pairing function ensures that after the initial set-up, the oraimo FreePods 2 will automatically connect with your device once removed from the charging case.

oraimo is offering one-year warranty on its smartwatch Tempo 1S (OSW-11) and its TWS FreePods 2 (OEB-E94D).

