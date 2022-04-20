Oracle expands Startup Accelerator Programme in India

New Delhi : After the successful launch in Bengaluru, US tech giant Oracle on Wednesday expanded its Startup Cloud Accelerator programme to New Delhi and Mumbai to help fuel cloud-enabled innovation.





Run by the Oracle research and development team, the programme is now also available in Bristol city in Britain, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Tel Aviv.





These centres will provide six months of mentoring from technical and business experts, technology, a co-working space, access to Oracle customers, partners and investors and free Oracle Cloud credits, the company said in a statement.





"After a successful launch in Bengaluru, we are committed to building a supportive ecosystem for startups across the globe," said Thomas Kurian, Oracle's President of Product Development, in a statement.





"Cloud is enabling incredible innovations across every aspect of business and across every industry. We want to support this next technology revolution powered by cloud," Kurian added.





Oracle's full-cloud stack provides startup developers with building blocks to get started immediately and scale as they expand their businesses.





With a global footprint, Oracle delivers more than 50 integrated cloud services to support companies of all sizes.





"The next five-10 years promise innovations and growth that will drive new business ideas enabled by the cloud," added Reggie Bradford, Oracle Senior Vice President of Product Development.





--IANS