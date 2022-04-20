Oprah Winfrey: United States in a moment of reckoning

Los Angeles: As unrest continues in the US after the death of George Floyd, talk show diva-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey feels people in the US are not only fighting police violence against black people, but with systemic racism as well.

"You know, we can all feel that our country, the United States, is in a moment of reckoning right now. And it is not just with police violence against black people, but with systemic racism that is rooted inside the soul and psyche of our country and culture," Winfrey said.

"So the question that''s been on my mind is are we willing to finally face in this moment, the reality and step into what can be a watershed moment and also what exactly will we do? Where do we go from here?," she added.

This question led her towards the two-hour special "OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?", in which she discusses systemic racism in the US.

In the special, Winfrey speaks with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of the US.

It features politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founder of the "1619 Project" Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

"I''ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what''s next and where we go from here," said Winfrey, adding: "I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight."

The special was planned in the wake of African American man Floyd''s death in police custody which has led to mass protests across the US against systemic racism and police brutality, and reignited the Black Lives Matter movement.

The show is produced by OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), with Winfrey and Tara Montgomery on board as executive producers. It will broadcast in India on June 20 on Discovery Plus App along with Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Science.

--IANS