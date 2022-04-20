Oppositions Stages Walkout In UP Assembly Over Rising Price Of Urea, It's Shortage

Lucknow: Entire oppositions in Uttar Pradesh Assembly staged a noisy walkout on Thursday over rising price and shortage of urea in the state.

The BSP led the walkout after the state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi refused to announce subsidy to the farmers on urea.

The question was raised by BSP member Ritesh Pandey alleging that there is shortage of phosphate urea and rise in its price.

However Shahi said that there is no shortage of urea and the government has a buffer stock of one lakh tonne.

He said the price of one bag of urea which was Rs 1,100 has now been sold at Rs 1,465. The rise was due to rise in the price of petroleum products.

But BSP leader demanded that government should provide subsidy of Rs 400 per bag to the farmers but the treasury bench did not react leading to walkout by the BSP and followed by SP and Congress.

Meanwhile, in another question, Shahi said that government was committed to implement the Swaminathan Committee report.

He claimed that the government was already giving 1.5 time of their production cost.

He said a proposal has been sent to the Centre for making the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,430 per quintal.

However BSP leader Lalji Tandon alleged that the BJP was doibg nothing and just adopting 'jumlebaji ' to fool the people.