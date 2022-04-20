Opposition Trying To Prevent Modi From Becoming PM For Second Term

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) said the opposition political parties deprived of power and are desperate to forge alliance ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election to prevent Narendra Modi from being elected as the prime minister for the second term.

The state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey addressing the social delegate convention organised by the schedule caste Morcha of the party said here on Friday that BJP has the alliance with the common people so all efforts by the opposition parties to come on one platform cannot prevent Narendra Modi from again becoming the prime minister after 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He urged the members of the morcha to ensure that BJP wins more than 73 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 parliament elections. In 2014 BJP along with its ally Apna Dal had won 73 out of total 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.

Training his guns at the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress , the state BJP president said "the Congress exploited the name of mahatma Gandhi for political gains but discarded his philosophy and the grand old party consigned the ideas of Gandhi to dustbin long ago". He said both the SP- BSP following the footsteps of the Congress and was embroiled neck deep in corruption and promoting the rule of one family in the party.

"The SP and BSP both exploited the poor and the downtrodden and also formed government but the welfare of these sections of population were never in the agenda of both the parties and both the parties vigorously pursued the agenda of looting the state exchequer for personal gains", charged the state BJP president.

"Is Mulayam Singh Yadav pursuing the ideals of the veteran socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia by promoting his family where as many as 67 persons of his family occupied different official position", said Pandey, adding" BSP was no different and lost no time in shunning the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar".

He said contrary to the misconduct of the SP, BSP and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after taking over the office launched large number of schemes and projects for ensuring a positive change in the lives of the millions of the dalit, tribal's, poor and the downtrodden people. He said along with the development works launched by the prime minister, Yogi Adityanath government is also vigorously pursuing the agenda of development in the state for the welfare of the poor people.

Mr Kaushal Kishore, MP and state president of the morcha said the schemes like free LPG connection and free electricity connection for each rural household, Mudra yojna, Jandhan yojna and universal health scheme Ayush have immensely benefited the poor. He said the parties like the SP and the BSP during the last three decades used the SC and the OBCs as mere vote banks and only the BJP has sincerely worked for their overall welfare. UNI