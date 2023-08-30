Opposition should welcome govt's decision to slash LPG price, instead of playing politics: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday that the opposition parties should appreciate the government's move to reduce the price of LPG cylinders rather than engage in politics over the issue.

Joshi told that the claim that the BJP-led Central Government cut the price of LPG by Rs 200 per cylinder in an election-year move was false.

The cost of petroleum has been steadily rising over the past few years. Domestic cooking gas prices are rising worldwide, including in industrialised nations. The scarcity is affecting them as well.... The head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stated that the party has ensured the availability of cooking gas and discounted LPG to ensure that people are not negatively affected by the increase in international prices.—Inputs from Agencies