Opposition should accept the mandate: Bihar Dy CM Tarkishore

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarkishore Prasad said the opposition should accept the mandate and support the government in the state with a positive state of mind as its role is important in a democracy.

Talking to IANS, Prasad said, "The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has received the mandate under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The BJP and the JD(U) will run the government together and fulfil the promises made in the manifesto of both the parties.

Refusing to comment on the numbers of seats, he said the BJP and the JD(U) contested elections together and people have voted for both the parties together so there will be no effect on the government.

He said that the NDA government will work with a completely different attitude now. He claimed that the people of Bihar have voted for development. "Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, our government will complete its term," he said.

On the promise of providing employment to 19 lakh people, Prasad said all the promises will be fulfilled. The process to make Bihar 'Aatmanirbhar' has begun, he added.

Prasad refused to comment on the Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP), an ally in the Centre, decision to contest the Bihar Assembly polls alone he said that the top leadership will will be the right point of contact to talk about it.

When asked about the attacks of the opposition, he said they should accept the mandate. "They don't have any issues to raise. The opposition must behave responsibly."

Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad is an RSS loyalist and won the elections from the same constituency in 2015 despite the RJD-led grand alliance wave.

He said following the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we will work to make Bihar a 'Aatmanirbhar' state. "The officials should execute their duties properly. We are working on the road map of Nishchay Yojana Part-2. Providing opportunities to the industry will be our priority."

Prasad believes that the parties in the NDA will have to work on a particular agenda. He said efforts have been made to make Bihar a better state. We will take up the work of development in the state. "Not only will we give an opportunity to the people to create self-employment but also provide them a conducive environment to set up their own business," he added.

— IANS