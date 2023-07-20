    Menu
    Opposition running away from Manipur debate: Anurag Thakur

    Nidhi Khurana
    July20/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the opposition was "running away from a discussion" in Parliament on the situation in Manipur, accusing them of using crimes against women for political benefit.

    He told reporters outside the House that the administration was prepared for a debate on the Manipur situation and that comparable crimes against women in other states like Rajasthan should also be tackled.

    Manipur has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 3. In response to a video showing two women being paraded naked by a gang of men, opposition lawmakers have demanded a discussion on the situation in the state in Parliament.—Inputs from Agencies

