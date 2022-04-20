Opposition Raises A Stink Over Killing Of Simi Activists, Seeks Probe

Bhopal/New Delhi: More questions cropped up today on the killing of eight SIMI men in Bhopal even as the police asserted that it was a genuine encounter and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders decried attempts to "politicise and communalise" the incident.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh led the opposition charge saying that the NIA probe should be court-monitored and called for a separate judicial probe into "why only undertrial activists of SIMI and Muslims were involved in jailbreaks" in Madhya Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati, CPI(M) and RJD also made a strong pitch for a judicial probe into the encounter while casting aspersions on the official version in view of the "evidence" that has appeared so far including purported video clips.

"What is the reason that SIMI activists, who are muslims involved in jailbreaks and not Hindu prisoners. Earlier it happened in Khandwa jail and now Bhopal, why Muslims are only involved and not Hindus in jailbreaks," Digvijay Singh said.

Alleging that these were "cold-blooded" murders, lawyer of the SIMI