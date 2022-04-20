Opposition Political Parties Did Nothing On Ayodhya: Katiyar

Ayodhya: Advocating a legislation to solve Ram Mandir issue, senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar said that if Government brings a law in this regard it will expose the leaders and the opposition political parties who talk about Hindutava but did nothing about it.

"The Narendra Modi Government should bring a legislation about construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya because it will show as who are in favour of Ram temple at Ayodhya and who are against it," Katiyar said here on Sunday.

He said that if it happens it would not be for the first time when legislation route will be taken to construct temple. There is a precedence that Somnath temple was constructed after Indian Parliament passed a law. This was possible by the then home minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. "The same procedure can be replicated by the Modi Government for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya," Katiyar said. "Moreover, it will expose the leaders who call themselves Hindus and brandish their janaue.'' Katiyar said.

He even said that if that legislation fails government should not consider it as a failure because people should know who is with dharma because a development with dharma has a meaning.

"Some people argue that instead of mandir the BJP should focus on development. They are partially right. The government should carry forward its agenda of development as well as it should also build Ram temple because it is the demand of the people," he said. Without taking the name of Congress he said there are some political party sponsored advocates who have delayed the hearing in Supreme Court. They have achieved some success because SC has deferred the hearing till January next.

Katiyar made it clear that delaying the hearing now means that there will be no verdict before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls which is unfortunate." Such act would only increase resentment among the people and their aspiration for a grand Ram temple will be delayed," he said. UNI