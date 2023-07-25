    Menu
    Opposition parties meet to chalk out strategy in Parliament

    Nidhi Khurana
    July25/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Tuesday, leaders of the INDIA opposition alliance got together to plan their parliamentary approach. They want to increase their pressure on the prime minister to issue a statement about the violence in Manipur.

    The politicians gathered in the office of Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge and agreed to seek Sanjay Singh's suspension's reversal.

    After his suspension on Tuesday, Singh and other opposition lawmakers staged a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament grounds.—Inputs from Agencies

