Opposition Parties Indulging In Dirty Politics After Defeat In LS Election: Maurya

Gonda: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has alleged that after defeat in Lok Sabha elections opposition parties were indulging in dirty politics based on caste, religion and region.

Addressing the gathering here on Saturday after inaugurating Vishram Singh Park and stadium, Mr Maurya said BJP has ensured development of the state as per the mandate of the constitution while opposition parties were trying to disturb social harmony by following caste, creed and region-based politics.

Mr Maurya said state government has implemented several schemes to promote and support scholars and athletes. He said state government has special plans for outstanding sportsman and will provide every possible help to them.

UP Deputy CM said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati trying to misguide dalit community just to hide her and her brother's corruption cases. He said public has recognized real face of corrupt politicians and will not get into their trap.

Speaking about SP leader Azam Khan, he said when Mr Khan's corruption cases were before the public he was making baseless allegations under depression. He said that mafias, criminals, land grabbers and fraudsters would be in jail. He said that BJP has achieved status of largest party of the world due to hard work and dedication of party workers. He said BJP will form government till next 50 years on grounds of public service and development. UNI