Opposition parties in India not Mujahideen but 'Marjeevade' or living martyrs: Congress

Newe delhi: On Tuesday, the Congress said that the ethnic strife and situation in Manipur cannot be equated with random cases of crimes against women in other states, and instead calls for a full discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in Parliament.

The Congress has also declared the INDIA alliance's opposition parties to be "living martyrs" for the cause of democracy.

The party issued a statement saying that the prime minister should not compare the INDIA alliance to the East India Company or the Indian Mujahideen.—Inputs from Agencies