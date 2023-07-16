    Menu
    Opposition parties forming 'Protection of Dynasties Alliance': BJP chief J P Nadda

    Nidhi Khurana
    July16/ 2023
    Jaipur: On Sunday, BJP president J P Nadda claimed that the opposition parties are uniting to "protect" their dynastic politics and that the Congress-led UPA stands for "utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar" (oppression, favouritism, and atrocities).

    Nadda labelled the intended opposition coalition as the "Protection of Dynasties Alliance" rather than the "Patriotic Democratic Alliance."

    He referred to the Congress as a "mother-son-daughter" party and claimed that the state government of Rajasthan was breaking all records for corruption.—Inputs from Agencies

