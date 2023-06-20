Opposition parties accuse PM Modi of ignoring feelings of people of Manipur

New Delhi: On Tuesday, leaders from ten different opposition parties accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the concerns of the people of Manipur by refusing to meet with them. They also questioned whether the BJP governments in both Delhi and the northeastern state had any ulterior motives for failing to demonstrate their intention to bring peace to the state, which has been rocked by recent violence.

At a press conference, Manipur's ex-chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who served in that role for 15 years, said that the leaders of the 10 parties camped outside of Delhi are not begging for anything, but rather want to meet with the prime minister to discuss restoring peace in the state.

They held a press conference at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and were led by Congress's Ajoy Kumar and included representatives from the JD(U), the CPI(M), and other parties, all of whom expressed their dissatisfaction with Modi for having "ignored" them before leaving for the United States.—Inputs from Agence