Opposition MPs write to RS chairman about 'sloganeering' by visitors, demand action

New Delhi: Two members of the Rajya Sabha, Mausam Noor and Priyanka Chaturvedi, wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 21 to express their displeasure with "sloganeering" from the visitors' gallery and ask that something be done about it.

Members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Noor and the Shiv Sena (UBT) Chaturvedi wrote letters to the chairman expressing their disappointment that, despite the Rajya Sabha's strict security arrangements and the attentiveness of marshals, there was "political sloganeering" in the House. They expressed severe concern about the fact that over 50 guests were able to shout slogans.

On the afternoon of September 21, during debate on the women's reservation bill in the Rajya Sabha, an incident occurred. Members of the opposition party had left the House for 10 minutes in a show of protest.—Inputs from Agencies