    Opposition may conduct next I.N.D.I.A. coalition meeting in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sept 1: Sources

    Nidhi Khurana
    August4/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, sources indicated that the I.N.D.I.A. opposition group was planning to meet again on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

    They said it will follow the same pattern as the one in Bengaluru, with leaders getting together informally on the evening of August 31 before holding their formal meeting the next day.

    "The opposition meeting will be a two-day affair and will take place on August 31 and September 1 with all leaders approving the dates," the source said.—Inputs from Agencies

