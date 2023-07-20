Opposition leaders meet at Kharge's chamber in Parliament to chalk out strategy for Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Several opposition party heads gathered in Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament building on Wednesday to discuss their plans for the next Monsoon Session.

The leaders decided to bring up the violence in Manipur and push for a discussion of the situation in the northeastern state during the meeting.

After forming their alliance INDIA, the opposition parties finally got together.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been delayed in their plans to address Manipur after several Congress and opposition party leaders submitted adjournment notices.

Kharge, president of the Congress and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has moved to postpone further consideration of the bill.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not visited the state or addressed the issue there for about 80 days.

We'll bring up Manipur, and I've already put in a request to do so in the Rajya Sabha. Kharge said to the press, "We will see if our Chairman allows us to raise it or not."

He may take a trip to Europe or the States without feeling rushed. The resources are there, but he doesn't have time to visit Manipur even if he called 38 parties for the NDA meeting, he added.

Since ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on May 3, opposition parties have questioned the prime minister's silence on the matter.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, addressed media at the Parliament complex just before the opening of the Monsoon Session, saying that the reported event of women being paraded naked in Manipur has disgraced 140 crore Indians and promising that the law will act with its full power and that no guilty will be spared.

Congress members Kharge, Naseer Hussain, Manish Tewari, and Jothimani, as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) member Priyanka Chaturvedi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nama Nageswara Rao, have all submitted notices calling for a debate on the Manipur issue.—Inputs from Agencies