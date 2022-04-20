Opposition Is Frightened From BJP's Popularity: Sushil Modi

Prayagraj: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi here on Thursday said that frightened Opposition was compelled to unite due to increasing popularity of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sector conveners was held here at BJP camp in Kumbh sector six. BJP leader including Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi and Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were present in the meeting. Mr Modi said that alliance due to greed and insecurity cannot stop victory of BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said that public has faith in BJP's policies and vision. About electronic voting machine he said that Opposition cries for EVM when they lose the election while they were silent when they won. UP deputy CM said that BJP will bag 100 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha elections while Opposition will manage in the rest seats. He said that in UP election would be Yogi against Dhongi (frauds). He said that BJP government has ensured development without any discrimination and public will extend its full support to the party. Mr Maurya said that corrupt politicians were scared after investigations in illegal mining scam. He said that previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government was focusing on Saifai festival while BJP government emphasized on Kumbh Mahotsava. He said that Safai was festival of a family while Kumbh is largest religious gathering on earth adequately organized by BJP government. UNI