Opposition Given Double The Allotted Time: UP Speaker

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit today denied the Opposition charges that they were not given enough time to speak in the house during the budget session with saying that they were given double the time from their allotted period. "The opposition were given 36 per cent share in the debate in the house against their membership share of just 18.6 per cent or 75 members," he said while replying to the opposition charges on which they have boycotted the house for five days out of the total 11-day session. He said of the total 95 members participated in the debate on the budget 27 were from the opposition bench with party leaders of SP, BSP and Congress got more than their allotted time. Besides the first time MLAs were given prominence in the budget speech, he said. Addressing a press conference here, Mr Dikshit though did not look such annoyed with the opposition's role in the house this time said, "I thank every members from the ruling as well as the opposition for their cooperation." Commenting on the mock assembly held by the opposition on the condolence of a sitting BJP member , the Speaker said, "I have already announced in the house that he will seek clarification from the opposition leaders for their role in the mock assembly. "The process for sending the letters to the opposition leaders are underway and after their reply, I will decide on the action. It is the call for a natural justice to seek explanation from the opposition leaders before taking action as demanded by the ruling party members in the assembly," he added. Asked about the recovery of explosives from the assembly and why chief minister informed the house and not the Speaker, Mr Dikshit said, "The marshall of the house noticed the substance inside the house and he informed the security personnel and other officials. There is no such binding that leader of the house or CM cannot inform the house about the incident." He further said that when NIA was investigating the case then wait for some time for their probe report. Replying to another charge of the opposition that the leader of the opposition Ram Govind Choudhury's mike was stopped during the budget intervention which led to their boycott, the Speaker justified that it is a norm that when the chair takes up the next point of the day's agenda no one can speak on the previous one. "On that day, I had already moved ahead in taking up Notices under Rule 51 while the Leader of the opposition wants to speak on the budget which created the dispute," he further said. Giving the details of the proceedings of the 11 days budget session of the assembly, the Speaker said the assembly secretariat had received 419 short notice questions, 730 starred questions and 1135 other questions of which a total of 1113 were replied. Besides, 76 adjournment notices were received of which 23 were heard and in 18 case the attention of the government was drawn. Under rule -51, the assembly received 520 notices of which 48 were accepted and 171 were sent to the government for action. UNI