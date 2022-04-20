Opposition Gang-Up On Farm Laws Due To BJP's Electoral Wins: UP Minister

Amethi: Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Minister Mukut Bihari Verma on Monday said the opposition parties have joined together in the protest against the three central farm laws because they have become frustrated due to the results of all recent elections in favour of the BJP. The opposition along with some farmers' leaders have realised that their survival would be at stake if they do not agitate against the BJP on one or the other pretext. "Those who are protesting should be asked what is wrong with the farm laws. They are not ready to tell it because they do not know about these laws. If they are asked to talk, they are not ready. They are united because they are disappointed seeing the results of all the recent elections in favour of the BJP," Verma told reporters here. "The farmers are busy in their fields and those doing the agitation are opposition parties and some farmers'' leaders, who have realised that if they do not agitate together, they will not survive," the minister said. "The farm laws are definitely in the interest of farmers," he asserted, adding that there is nothing in these laws which is against the farmers' interests. "There are democratic traditions in the country to make amendments in bills and it should be followed," he added. The minister also addressed a farmers' congregation (kisan sammelan) in Tikarmafi area of the district. —PTI