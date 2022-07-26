Opposition forces adjournments in LS, display placards

New Delhi: Opposition members on Tuesday forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha over the issue of price rise and the "misuse" of central agencies by the government.

The issue of alleged misuse of agencies figured on a day when Congress president Sonia Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

Soon opposition members trooped to the Well of the House raising slogans and waving placards on the issue of high inflation and the Goods and Services Tax on some essential commodities leading to adjournment till 11:45 am.

A few placards carried by opposition members had the picture of Gandhi with Satyameva Jayate' written on it.

"The rule of ED will not be tolerated," some opposition members said.

Congress members were in the well carrying placards seeking roll back of GST rates and prices of essential commodities and petroleum products.

"I will allow you to speak during Zero Hour. Please go back to your seats and take part in the proceedings," the speaker said.

Birla appealed to the members not to disrupt the House proceedings.

However, the opposition ignored his appeal.

As the House re-assembled at 11:45 am, DMK members trooped to the Well of the House raising slogans demanding revocation of suspension of four Congress members. NCP member Supriya Sule was seen raising slogans from her seat.

Congress members had walked out of the House and participated in a march to Rashtrapati Bhawan against the misuse of central agencies to target opposition leaders.

BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, took up the Question Hour and later allowed laying of papers on the table of the House. As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The opposition has been protesting and disrupting the proceedings since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 18.

Four Congress members Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani were on Monday suspended for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.—PTI