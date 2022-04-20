Opposition floor leaders to meet on Friday to chalk strategy

New Delhi: Floor leaders of like-minded opposition parties will be meeting on Friday morning to devise their strategy in both houses of the Parliament to corner the government.

The meeting will take place in officer of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge as the opposition is targeting the government for not discussing the Pegasus project snooping row, farm laws, and fuel hike in the house.

The government's action of passing bills amid din has also not gone down well with the opposition.

Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister and Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal had met opposition leaders at Kharge's office on Thursday to resolve the impasse, but the latter insisted on discussion on the snooping row and fuel price rise.

