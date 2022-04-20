Opposition Cries Foul As Yogi Tables UPCOCA Bill In UP Assembly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday tabled the much-feared and long-awaited Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA) 2017 Bill in the Legislative Assembly amid protests from Opposition benches.

The Bill has a provision of stringent punishment for people engaged in organised crime with capital punishment accompanied by stiff penalty up to Rs25 lakh and jail terms ranging from three years to life for other crimes, including possession of unaccountable wealth and harbouring of criminals.

The UPCOCA was tabled as supplementary agenda in the House during zero hour as it was not on the normal agenda.

The Bill is likely to sail through smoothly in the Assembly by December 22, but the government would have to face stiff opposition in the Legislative Council as it doesn't have majority just as it has in the Assembly.

After the approval of the state legislature, the Bill would be sent to the President for approval as it might overlap with provisions of some central Acts, including Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). UPCOCA is somewhat similar to Maharastra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).Members of the Opposition allege that misuse of the law could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, terming UPCOCA as anti-people, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said the state government might use the Act to suppress dalits, poor and minority communities. In a statement released here on Wednesday, Mayawati said the government could use UPCOCA to settle political scores and demanded withdrawal of the proposed Act in public interest.

Surprisingly, Mayawati had brought a similar Bill in 2008 but it did not get approval of the then President Pratibha Patil as Samajwadi Party opposed it. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, too, had opposed the UPCOCA Bill alleging that it was being brought to target the Opposition in the name of organised crime.UNI