Opposition Congress intensifies criticism on Kerala govt over AI camera issue, call it a 'massive scam'

Thiruvananthapuram/Kannur: On Wednesday, the Congress and the party-led opposition UDF grouping in Kerala ramped up their attack on the ruling Left front over the AI camera problem, calling it a "massive scam" and wondering whether the LDF administration has the "spine" to honestly probe it.

K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, and V D Satheesan, leader of the opposition in the Assembly, have both claimed that the AI camera project is a massive scam, with the state government and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron) providing cover.

Sudhakaran, who is also a member of parliament, stated that conducting an impartial investigation and making the results public was the best way to solve the issue.—Inputs from Agencies