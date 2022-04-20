Opposition Blinded By Lust For Power: Modi

Shahjahanpur: Flush with a decisive victory in the no-confidence vote in the lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the opposition parties, alleging that their leaders were "blinded by lust for power".

He said that when a dal (party) joins another dal (party) then it becomes dal-dal (swamp). "Where there is a lot of dal-dal, you can expect a blooming lotus (BJP's symbol)," he said while addressing a Kisan Kalyan rally in this northern district of Uttar Pradesh.

Without taking any names, Modi mocked at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for hugging him in the lok Sabha on Friday, saying when "they cannot tell the reason of no-confidence, they hug him."

The Prime Minister said the Opposition brought the no-trust motion when the "nation was trusting him and his government".

"Their allegations and data are as weak as their conduct is," he said.

"One Prime Minister from Congress had said that of the one hundred rupees sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the people," Modi said, asking the crowd whether they knew which 'hand' it was that did the magic trick.

The Prime Minister said the no-confidence motion had exposed all parties "be it the cycle (Samajwadi Party's symbol) or elephant (BSP's symbol).

He also explained various schemes and policies of his government and informed the people as to how 18,000 villages have been electrified in the past four years of his regime.

He said his government would deliver on its promise to supply power to every household by 2019. --IANS