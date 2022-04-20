Opposition Attacks BJP On Bulandshahr Issue

Lucknow: All opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) have opened fierce attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after two people including a police inspector died in clash between police and alleged gaurakshak in Bulandshahr.

SP president Akhilesh Yadaav said that law and order situation was deteriorating day by day and now police stations and policemen were being targeted. He said that situation was unfortunate and state government was failed to handle the situation. He also expressed condolences for the deceased policeman.

Mr Yadav said that jungle rule was prevailing in the state and current murder of police inspector proves that government was failed to maintain law and order. Atmosphere of fear was prevailing in state and now even police stations were secured. Loot, murder, rapes and kidnapping were common these days and police was busy in fake encounters, he alleged. Congress UP spokesperson Dr Umashankar Pandey said that it was incapability of Yogi Adityanath government that two people including a policeman lost their lives. He said that Congress party was constantly raising the questions on deteriorating law and order situation in state.

In a statement released here Congress leader said that matter arose due to illegal slaughter house which was amusing as after orders of closing all illegal slaughter houses how it was functioning.

However, Rajeev Mishra, BJP vice president, Awadh region, said that Opposition parties were raising the issue for political gains. He said that incident was unfortunate but actions were being taken against culprits. Rule of law prevails in state and guilty will not be spared, he pointed out. UNI